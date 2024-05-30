Lowcountry Prostate Cancer Support Group

The Men's Center 1100 Queensborough Blvd #102, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464

Mark your calendars for our next meeting of the Lowcountry Prostate Cancer Support Group on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 6:00pm at The Men's Center in Mt. Pleasant! This is a great group of men and is led by Dr. Denny Kubinski, Board-Certified Urologist. Dr. Kubinski specialized in Prostate Cancer for 19 years. RSVP to info@the-mens-center.com

