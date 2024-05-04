× Expand Lowcountry Street Taco Festival Lowcountry Street Taco Festival Ridgeville, SC Charleston SC

Hola Amigo! Come join us for a mouthwatering fiesta at the Lowcountry Street Taco Festival! Get ready to indulge in a variety of delicious street tacos that will make your taste buds dance! This is a taco lover's dream come true. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like tacos! The Lowcountry Street Taco Fest will host several authentic street taco food trucks along with arts & craft vendors. It will promote cultural diversity and inclusion. Come indulge in delicious and authentic street tacos made by many of the Lowcountrys best Mexican and Latino-American food trucks. Come taste all the different culinary takes on street corn and tacos! People connect over their love of food, and we aim to bring people together and showcase the diverse culinary talents within our community! This is a free event to the public.

​The Annual Lowcountry Street Taco Festival is to be held on the site of Dorchester Heritage Center’s future facility on Highway 78 near Ridgeville (the property is adjacent to 984 HWY 78). The location is the big meadow between the two white houses just past Ridgeville Rd on HWY 78, near the new Walmart Distribution Center, near the intersection of Hwy 27 and Hwy 78.