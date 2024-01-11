MLK Celebration
Various Charleston, South Carolina
Our annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, first held in 1972, was one of the first national tributes of its kind. It is the largest MLK celebration in South Carolina and one of Charleston's longest running events; it pre-dates major events including Spoleto.
2024 MLK Celebration schedule
- MLK Breakfast Summit | 7 AM Thursday, Jan 11 | Charleston Gaillard Center
- MLK Beloved Community Dinner | Friday, Jan 12 | TBA
- MLK Youth Open Mic | 6 PM Saturday, Jan 13 | Burke High Auditorium
- MLK Ecumenical Service | 4 PM Sunday, Jan 14 | Charity Missionary Baptist Church
- MLK Day Parade | 10:30 AM Monday, Jan 15 | Downtown Charleston and live on NBC WCBD News