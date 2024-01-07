Me & Mr. Jones Presents "Stand Back": A Stevie Nicks Tribute @ Prohibition

× Expand Alyce Rogers Lead vocalist AlyceMarie Rogers founded Me & Mr. Jones in 2015, bringing sultry vocals and an immersive sound to music-living Charlestonians.

Charleston-based band Me & Mr. Jones is thrilled to announce "Stand Back”: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks, a mesmerizing homage to the Reigning Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. This intimate, full-band show will take place Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Prohibition, voted one of Chucktown’s top 10 must-visit cocktail bars.

AlyceMarie Rogers, lead vocalist and founder of Me & Mr. Jones, will be delivering an unforgettable musical experience indulging in Stevie Nicks’ greatest hits while paying infinite tribute to one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most inspiring and influential music legends. Attendees can expect a journey through Nick’s classics, including "Edge of Seventeen," "Rhiannon," and "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around."

January 2024 marks the 26th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s induction into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Stevie Nicks is the only female artist to be inducted twice into the Hall of Fame, first with her group and second as a solo artist. Nominated for eight Grammy Awards and two American Music Awards and Grammy Album of the Year winner for Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Nicks has inspired musicians and music lovers across generations and genres.

“Stand Back” will take place Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 7 p.m., at Prohibition Bar and Restaurant on 547 King St, Charleston, SC 29403. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and are limited to capacity.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-back-a-stevie-nicks-tribute-tickets-751354299937?aff=oddtdtcreator