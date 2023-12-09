North Charleston POPS!: Holiday POPS!
North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418
A Celebration of Wonder
with the North Charleston POPS!
Saturday, December 9, 7:30 PM
Orchestra, choir, dancers, actors, and soloists all join together to present a celebration of Holiday wonder, featuring music from The Nutcracker, It’s a Wonderful Life, Frozen, Chanukah Overture, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Polar Express, Home Alone and John Rutter.
