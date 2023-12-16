Old Village Holiday Street Fest

Basic Projects and Out of Hand are excited to invite locals and visitors to the Charleston area to celebrate the holiday season with an unforgettable experience in the Old Village! This year's assortment of vendors, artists, and purveyors will showcase a variety of unique gifts, including baked goods, jewelry, women's and children's clothing, cookware, art and more. In addition to the retail exhibitors, shoppers can stroll and enjoy cheerful holiday decor illuminating the street, live music from Motown Throwdown and DJ Mosaic, food and libations from Post House, Basic Kitchen, Sullivan's Fish Camp, Coastal Crust Pizza, Welton's, as well as interactive kids activities and a visit from Santa Claus!