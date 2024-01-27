Oyster Roast with Resident Artist Hayden Wilson

The Gallery at Sweetgrass, located within the Sweetgrass Plaza at Wild Dunes Resort, is thrilled to announce its 2024 Resident Artist - Hayden Wilson.

In honor of Hayden’s second consecutive year as Resident Artist, Wild Dunes Resort is hosting a captivating Oyster Roast Celebration at the resort's lively Plaza on January 27 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This event promises an evening filled with artistic vibes, live music, refreshing cocktails, and delectable oyster specials.

As the 2024 Resident Artist, Hayden will continue to create masterpieces at the resort’s on-site gallery studio space, capturing the vivid scenery and technicolor of life on the coast. A South Carolina native, Hayden's art beautifully captures the essence of the coastal locale, celebrating the textures, colors, and spaces that define life in the lowcountry. Hayden's studio schedule - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. - offers weekly opportunities to explore her artistic vision and creative process firsthand.

The Gallery at Sweetgrass, nestled within the Sweetgrass Plaza, is a sanctuary for art enthusiasts, showcasing the works of local, regional, and nationally recognized artists. These artworks celebrate the beauty and tranquility of our coastal locale, providing a unique and immersive experience for both the Isle of Palms community and Wild Dunes Resort’s esteemed guests.

