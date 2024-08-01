× Expand The Men's Center Copy of Copy of PROSTATE CANCER support group - 1 Lowcountry Prostate Cancer Support Group at The Men's Center

This is an open invitation to any man dealing with a prostate cancer diagnosis, at any point in the journey. We know it isn't easy. We're here for you, come & join us.

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men. Yet there have been no reliable prostate cancer support groups in the Lowcountry over the 20 years I have been in practice here. We have changed that. We want to give men a place to go to support each other. Prostate cancer sucks, no doubt, but you don't have to go through it alone.

ALL men are welcome. You DO NOT have to be a patient of ours. No spouses for this meeting, but we do know how important spousal support is and will once again welcome them to a future meeting. Please RSVP to info@the-mens-center.com . Hope to see you there.

AND IF YOU KNOW ANYBODY WHO MAY BENEFIT, PLEASE PASS THIS ALONG!

-Dr. Kubinski