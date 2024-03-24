Purim Family Fun Day at The Bend

× Expand Glitter Sparkle LLC Posts - Keystone Event • Purim - 2 A community carnival celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim

As part of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim’s year-long 275th Anniversary celebration, and thanks to generous funding from the Saul Alexander Foundation, KKBE invites the entire community to attend Charleston’s grandest Purim carnival: Purim Family Fun Day. The free event takes place on Sunday, March 24th, 2024 from 12:00-4:00PM at The Bend in North Charleston. Purim is a Jewish holiday, described in the Book of Esther, which recounts the triumphant saving of the

Jewish people in ancient Persia.

KKBE at 275 is a milestone for the congregation, and also an important opportunity to celebrate the strength of Jewish culture and longevity in the Lowcountry. In addition to kosher food, live music, large-scale carnival attractions, a climbing wall, train and pony rides, a petting zoo, and more, a special section of the festival will feature representatives from local Jewish organizations, synagogues, and affiliates. Attendees will come away full of Hamantaschen (Purim cookies) and feeling a sense of communal pride in the strength and diversity of organizations serving our local Jewish community today. For more visit: www.kkbe.org/275