Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin
to
West Beach Conference Center 2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455
Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin
The ZD Experience in collaboration with the Town of Kiawah Island will merge the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin tribute and Simply The Best Tina Turner tribute to bring you The Queens of Rock & Soul Tribute on Monday, March 18th at the West Beach Conference Center! Tickets on sale 1/18!
Info
West Beach Conference Center 2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455