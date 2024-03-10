Quentin Baxter Presents Jontavious Willis

Turtle Point Clubhouse 1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Cost: $35

The third concert of the series will feature GRAMMY® -Nominated, Award-winning vocalist/guitarist Jontavious Willis. Jontavious Willis is resolved in his mission: to reinvigorate today’s Blues with the spirit of the past. Inspired by a time when the Blues were plentiful and rhythm reigned supreme, Jontavious leverages his unique sound – a synthesis of his Georgia heritage and reverence for traditional Blues – to get the world dancing again.

