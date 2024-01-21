Quentin E. Baxter Presents CC + The Adelitas

Sunday, January 21, 2024

4:00 pm

The Seabrook Island Club

Cost: $35.00

The first concert of the “Quentin E. Baxter Presents” series will feature CC + The Adelitas led by drummer/composer/educator Dr. Colleen Clark. Joining Clark for the performance will be vocalist Andrea Chavarro, trumpeter Rachel Therrien, clarinetist Virginia McDonald, pianist Arcolris Sandoval, and bassist Mimi Jones.

