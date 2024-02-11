Quentin E. Baxter Presents The Dan Wilson Quartet

Sunday, February 11, 2024

The Seabrook Island Club | 4:00 PM

Tickets on Sale via Baxtermusic.org

Cost: $35

Guitarist and composer Dan Wilson's music has been diversely influenced by blues, hip-hop jazz, and more. After debuting with Joe McBride, he gained acclaim with Joey DeFrancesco and Christian McBride's Tip City. Recording his debut, "To Whom It May Concern," Wilson collaborated with jazz artists like Eric Marienthal. His Grammy-nominated exploration of the guitar/organ tradition led to "Vessels of Wood and Earth" with McBride. In his fourth album, "Things Eternal," Wilson pays homage to influences spanning The Beatles to jazz classics, offering a rich musical experience. More info here.