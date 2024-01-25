Wednesday, January 25, 2023 2:00pm | Oyster Catcher Community Center (picutred)

Learn about rain gardens and their benefit to the environment with SIPOA’s ARC & Engineering Assistant, Adrea Hutchinson Hughes. Adrea is a LEED Green Associate, ISA Certified Arborist (Municipal Specialist SO-6415AM).

Also presenting will be George Schniedmuller, a landscape architect and ISA certified arborist with Outdoor Spatial Design, LLC. George practices landscape design throughout the southeastern US and has worked on many public and private projects on Seabrook Island and surrounding areas. George graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Landscape Architecture and a minor in Horticulture and has been working in Charleston for over 10 years.