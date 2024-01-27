Joseph Nienstedt

Rip City CHS is an experimental comedy/variety show that features original sketches, characters, music, performance art, and anything else in between. It's basically Charleston SNL. The works are being performed for the first time for a live audience and the rotating cast keep the show different every month. Rip City CHS is curated & produced by Nameless Numberhead (Henry Riggs & Maari Suorsa).

January 27th at Silver Hill Studio

Doors at 7:30pm

Show at 8pm

Tickets are $12 in advance

$15 Day of Show