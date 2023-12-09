Rooftop's Merry Mixer Party
The Rooftop at the Vendue 19 Vendue Range, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Merry Mixer Party
Saturday, December 9th
The Rooftop invites you to the Merry Mixer Party on Sunday, December 9th—a celebration of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa on top of one roof. Enjoy live music from from 1 PM to 6 PM as we toast the holidays with special themed cocktails and a signature dish.
