The South Carolina Aquarium will host Supernova Sea Life by Starlight on December 9th from 8 pm to 11 pm. This all-inclusive, 21+ festive event features a full bar, small plates, a silent auction, dancing, and more to benefit the Sea Turtle Care Center.

Playing off the evening's interstellar theme, guests are encouraged to dress in their vibrant celestial-inspired attire that's “out of this world.” Now through October 8th, early bird pricing for main event tickets is $70. Prices increase to $95 for general admission and $85 for Aquarium members after. VIP tickets include an additional hour of the event prior to gates opening, an exciting cocktail competition and quality time with Sea Turtle Care Center patients before the blinds are drawn at 8 pm.

Attendees will also enjoy the Aquarium Aglow experience. This holiday light spectacular invites guests to celebrate the season and make lifelong memories with incredible light installations, festive refreshments and multiple photo ops.

Proceeds from Supernova Sea Life by Starlight support the work of the Sea Turtle Care Center. Sea turtles arrive at the Care Center suffering from a variety of ailments, including debilitated turtle syndrome, predation and boat strike wounds, injuries from accidental interactions with fishing gear and even exposure to dangerously low temperatures. Our staff veterinarians diagnose each turtle and work with Care Center staff and volunteers to provide treatments and rehabilitative care with the ultimate goal to release them back into the wild.

Learn more and buy tickets at scaquarium.org/slbs