Late Registrations

If you are late registering for the event, please come to Charleston Sports Pub today from 3-6. Charleston Sports Pub is located at 1909 Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant.

Morning of the event you can register from 7-7:30AM at the Finish line. Please use the Hwy 17 entrance to gain access to Boone Hall.

The Event

Welcome runners to the 4th Annual 5k at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens! The Southern Paws Animal Rescue 5k is the only 5k race to take place at historic Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens. Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens is one of Americas oldest working plantations, continually growing crops for over 320 years.

This event is a benefit for the Southern Paws Animal Rescue. Debbie McLawhorn is a retired lieutenant with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the owner/operator of Southern Paws Animal Rescue. What started out as a rescue for neglected and abused dogs…has expanded to virtually ALL animals.

Let’s all get together for the animals and run around Boone Hall!

There are 2 ways to register for the event.

First, is just the boring…normal…pay an entry fee and run.

Second, is to register for the race and bring a bag of Dog/Cat/Goat/Deer/Horse food to the event…and save $10 on the registration fee!

A little about Southern Paws Animal Rescue:

Our mission statement:

We are a 501c3 rescue Southern Paws Animal Rescue (SPAR) and we are passionate about saving abused and neglected animals in need of a second chance. Our goal is to restore each animal back to good health so that one day they may have a loving home they so deserve. We take special cases where these animals have been abused or neglected for so long it takes them months to recover medically. We work hand and hand with Law Enforcement to ensure that we are the voice of these animals in the court system. Southern Paws Animal Rescue will always give these animals a home and they will always be safe even if they don’t get adopted. We collect donations by special events, our Facebook page Southern Paws Animal Rescue Mount Pleasant, SC as well as our website Sparwithus.org. Help us Help them they just want to be loved and are all so forgiving of what they have endured.

Packet Pickup: 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2024 at Charleston Sports Pub 1909 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

Morning of the event from 7:00 AM until 7:30 AM

Restrooms will be made available near the Start/Finish line.

Cancellation Policy: This event will happen rain or shine.

No refunds will be issued No registrations will be transferred.

Parking

Parking for the event will be off Highway 17. We will use the same parking area that is used for other events such as the Strawberry Festival, Fright Nights, etc...