Firefly Food Truck Feastival

Join us on Saturday, April 13 from 12-4pm for Firefly’s Spring Food Truck Feastival!

The free-to-attend Feastival will feature craft cocktails, beer, and more than 25 food trucks with fare ranging from southern comfort to brunch and Italian pizzas to tasty waffle treats. We will also be hosting a curated local vendor market featuring artisans and makers from the community.

Guests will have the opportunity to make a flower bouquet to take home from BloomTown Flower Market, listen to music by DJ CabanaVibez, and more.

The family-friendly event will also feature face painting for kids, with seating inside the Firefly Room and out on the Front Porch. Chairs, blankets, and lawn games are also permitted.