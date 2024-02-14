Sugar & Sprinkles Sweetheart Soiree: Kids' Night Out Cookie Decorating Class

This hands-on workshop is specially designed for kids, offering a fun and engaging way to celebrate the season of love. Each child will receive freshly baked cookie as their edible canvas. From classic reds and pinks to vibrant hues, a palette of colorful icing and toppings will be provided to unleash their creativity.

Location

Turtle Cove

5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC 29451, USA

$25.00 / Child