The town of Seabrook Island will host a swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-Elect Bruce Kleinman; Town Council Members Ray Hamilton, Dan Kortvelesy, Darryl May, and Gordon Weis; and Utility Commissioner Robert Aaron on January 2, 2024 at 12 pm at Town Hall (2001 Seabrook Island Road).

The ceremony will be open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the event.