Next month, you can once again eat and drink your way through Folly Beach's culinary scene at the annual Taste of Folly festival. Attendees can enjoy a cocktail competition on Friday and then on Savory Saturday, they can enjoy live music, street vendors, competitions, and so much more.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, January 19th, with the Taste of Folly Cocktail Competition, which will be hosted in the Pavilion Ballroom at the Tides Hotel from 6 pm to 9 pm. The best mixologists on Folly Beach will showcase their skills, creating a variety of fun and tasty craft cocktails. Attendees can enjoy appetizers while they sample each drink. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door, and include all cocktails in the competition. You must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets for this event are limited and likely to sell out, so grab your spot now at VisitFolly.com.

The main feature on Saturday, January 20th, is the Savory Saturday street closure event. Center Street will be closed to auto traffic and taken over by Folly establishments serving up their best dishes and showing off their skills through live demonstrations. There will also be Hot Dog Eating and Oyster Shucking contests, the popular Server Olympics, and One Pot Showdown, the event's version of a chili cook-off. Plus, guests can enjoy live music, 80+ art, craft, and fashion vendors, and a kids' area.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Free admission is available for Folly residents with a valid Folly driver's license and kids 12 and under. Center Street will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm, but will be open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm.

For more information about the Taste of Folly festival and cocktail competition and to purchase your tickets now, go to VisitFolly.com or find them on Facebook at Visit Folly.

--

Festival Rules: NO GLASS ON CENTER STREET! No Animals, Coolers, Bikes, Skateboards, Scooters, or Backpacks (except diaper bags). Any bags brought may be searched at the discretion of security—no outside beverages. Reusable cups are permitted but must be empty upon entering and exiting the event. Rain or shine event. Service animals are allowed.

**A service animal means any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability. While Emotional Support Animals or Comfort Animals are often used as part of a medical treatment plan as therapy animals, they are not considered service animals under the ADA.

*The streets will close to auto traffic at 7:00am and reopen at 6:00pm.