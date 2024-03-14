The Festival of Houses & Gardens is now

The Charleston Festival

March 14 - April 14, 2024

For 77 years Historic Charleston Foundation has celebrated houses, history, and culture through its annual spring festival. Live like a Local through a variety of Tours & Events, with exclusive access to some of the most beautiful private houses and gardens in Charleston, SC. In addition, The Charleston Festival will feature an exclusive site-specific exhibition of original works of art by world-renowned artist, Jill Hooper. Be sure to join us for the opening weekend for Charleston by Design and explore where preservation meets design through lectures, tours and designer vignettes. As Historic Charleston Foundation's largest fundraising and educational event of the year, we hope you'll join us next spring for The Charleston Festival.