The Duney Drop Family NYE Celebration

The New Year's Eve family event at Wild Dunes Resort offers a magical experience for the entire family. The grand ballroom will be adorned with shimmering decorations, setting the stage for a memorable celebration in a joyous atmosphere. For adults, tickets include a three-hour bar, appetizers, desserts, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Young adults and children will have their own special experience that include appetizers, desserts, and a complimentary sparkling cider toast.

Tickets available HERE.