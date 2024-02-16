Friday, February 16, 2024

Kiawah Island Municipal Center | 3:00 PM

No Tickets Required

Join us for the next film in this season's Art Film Series lineup. The Melody Lingers On tells the story of a piano virtuoso whose life takes an unexpected turn when they have a child out of wedlock. Tragedy strikes, and their son is brought up by foster parents, becoming a musician in the process.

*Please note this film is located at the Kiawah Island Municipal Center.