Ugly Sweater Christmas Theme Trivia
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Islander 71
🎄🧶 Ugly Sweater Alert at Islander 71!
Get ready for a jolly good time on Dec 14th at 7 PM with our festive trivia night.
Flaunt your festive worst and you might just snag a prize! #UglySweaterTrivia #Islander71HolidayFun
