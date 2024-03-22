UNIQUE DOWNTOWN ESTATE SALE - GEORGE INNESS PAINTING

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andy King & Nancy Schwartz, Blue Moon Estate Sales GEORGE INNESS (1825-1894) “WINDMILL” PAINTING VALUED BY SOTHEBY'S

Friday 4-7p, Sat 10a-2pm Sun 12n-3p.

16 Ascot Alley, Charleston, SC 29401

Unique Estate Sale to be held March 22nd through 24th at a residence in downtown’s Harleston Village featuring a spectacular original painting by George Inness, considered the leading American landscape painter of his time. Inness was known for his ability and skill to put evocative feelings into his interpretations of the American landscape. Appraised by Sotheby's the painting has been passed down through five generations of the current owner’s family.