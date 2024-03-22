Verdi's Requiem

to

Charleston Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401

Join the Charleston Symphony for a captivating night of music. Special guest vocalists and 175 singers from three choirs will join forces to present a thrilling and powerful Requiem unlike any other.

Featuring:

Yuriy Bekker, Conductor

Elaine Alvarez, Soprano

Ann Quintero, Alto

Harold Meers, Tenor

Steve Pence, Bass

Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus (Dr. Robert Taylor, Director)

Charleston Southern University Concert Singers (Ricard Bordas, Director)

Charleston Men’s Chorus (Ricard Bordas, Director)

