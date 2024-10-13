× Expand @capturedbyzak A Winner from Wagoween Charleston 2023.

Your dog is begging to compete in Charleston's 3rd annual Halloween costume contest for dogs held during Second Sunday. King Street is closed to vehicle traffic and open for canine trick-or-treating.

Pups parade through the beautiful Charleston Place courtyard on Market Street, where local celebrity judges award drool-worthy prizes to dogs in several costume categories.

Help the LENS Foundation support the Charleston Police Department's courageous K9 Unit. The Unit demonstrates how these skilled dogs keep us all safe during the event.

Spots are limited, so enter now. Registration price increases on September 1st.