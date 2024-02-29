2024 Lip Sync For Lungs: Live Battle VIII

We're back...and we're serving up hits from the '80s

for our LIVE BATTLE VIII!

The American Lung Association in South Carolina will host its 8th annual Lip Sync For Lungs Live Battle on February 29, 2024 at the Charleston Music Hall at 7 pm. This unique, action-packed event features local celebrities in a wildly entertaining event that raises funds to support the mission of the American Lung Association through lung health education, advocacy, and groundbreaking research.

TICKETS:

General Admission: $45 per ticket

VIP Tickets: VIP tickets are only available through event sponsorships. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the event, email MargaretAnn.Youngs@Lung.org.

ATTIRE:

This is a concert-style event. This year's theme is "Totally '80s," so grab your neon, tease your hair and let's get loud!

VENUE INFO:

All bags must be CLEAR except for small personal clutches approx. the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5”). This is for the safety of all guests and staff. Clear bags are available for purchase for $5.

View a full list of prohibited items and venue restrictions here .

. This is an American Lung Association fundraiser. There is NO tobacco use at the event. No smoking or vaping is permitted.

Concessions are available for purchase at the bar.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The concept of the American Lung Association in South Carolina's Lip Sync For Lungs event was crafted over months of coffee meetings between Michele Seekings, Geoff Richardson, and Margaret Ann Youngs. Recognizing the necessity for a unique and accessible charity event, they collaborated to bring the idea to fruition. The inaugural event took place on January 25, 2017, at the American Theatre. Over the past seven years, the event has continued to grow, featuring performances by more than 35 community members and has raised over $700,000 to date, contributing significantly to the mission of the American Lung Association.