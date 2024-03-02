Where the Wild Things Run 5K
Caw Caw Interpretive Center 5200 Savannah Hwy, Ravenel, South Carolina 29470
Walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages, come explore your wild side on the scenic nature trails at Caw Caw Interpretive Center. An award ceremony with food and beverages will be held immediately afterward. Family friendly yoga and other activities will go on throughout the morning. Open to all abilities and fitness levels.
- Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
"This is one of the best kept 5K secrets in America. Sandy dirt roads, forest trails, grassy levees and boardwalk - all in one race! Absolutely spectacular."
Fees & Registration
- Register Online
- Race Fee: $38 per person
- Preregistration is required and ends Wednesday, February 28. Space is limited, and event is expected to sell out.
- Shirts are not guaranteed with registrations received after January 27.
Race Details
- Race begins at 8:30 a.m.
- Packet pick-up will be held on race day 7-8 a.m.
- Bibs are required.
- Award ceremony with food and beverages will be held immediately after the race.
- Water stations will be available on the course. Pre-filled, personal water bottles are highly recommended.
- Parent/guardian must sign a waiver for participants 17 and under. Participants ages 10-15 may register, but must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Chaperone does not have to run in the race but does need to be on-site.
- Course Map (PDF)
- To help preserve and protect our natural resources and interpretive trails, dogs are not permitted.
- Please be aware that the course offers occasional areas of uneven terrain and varies from hard-packed trails with roots to grass and boardwalks. Strollers are not recommended.
- Family-friendly yoga and other activities will go on throughout the morning.
Info
