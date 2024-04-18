Wild Dunes Literary Series: Vivian Howard In Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe

The Wild Dunes Literary Series is proud to welcome award-winning cookbook author, chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Vivian Howard to the spring luncheon, in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 18th, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Join Howard and Monroe for this special spring event at the beautiful Indigo Room & Rooftop, in the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort for a luncheon and author talk featuring Howard's latest cookbook, This Will Make it Taste Good (2020). Her first cookbook, Deep Run Roots: Stories & Recipes from My Corner of the South (2016), is a New York Times bestseller and was named “Cookbook of the Year” by the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Both books will be available for sale at the event.

During the spring luncheon, guests will enjoy a menu by the Wild Dunes culinary team that is inspired by recipes featured in Vivian’s cookbooks, promising to be a true Southern treat to be savored.

Vivian stars in the hit TV shows on PBS Somewhere South and A Chef’s Life, for which she has won Peabody, Emmy, and James Beard awards. Howard owns and operates two restaurants in Charleston – Lenoir, and its sister cafe, Handy & Hot, along with two restaurants in her home state of North Carolina – The Kitchen Bar at Chef & the Farmer (Kinston) and Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria (Wilmington).

The Wild Dunes Literary Series spring luncheon offers two tiers of tickets:

VIP tickets: $70 per person. Includes a signed hardcover of This Will Make It Taste Good, a seat at a front table with author (Vivian Howard, Mary Alice Monroe), a delicious lunch inspired by Howard’s cookbooks, a beverage, and author talk. Only 18 seats are available.

General Admission tickets: $40 per person. Includes a delicious lunch inspired by Howard’s cookbooks, a beverage, the author talk, and $5 book coupon that can be used at the on-site bookstore.

Buxton Books will be on-site and authors can personalize books.

Seating is limited. Register online to reserve your seat. There’s an option to reserve an 8-seat table or 10-seat table for your book club or friends. RSVP now at www.maryalicemonroe.com/spring-event/.

ADDITIONAL GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE WILD DUNES LITERARY SERIES:

The Wild Dunes Literary Series is a seasonal experience exclusive to the Isle of Palms and that is a longtime partnership between Wild Dunes Resort and award-winning, bestselling author, and island resident Mary Alice Monroe.

The seasonal literary series is as followed: