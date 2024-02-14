Wild Dunes Signature Valentine's Day Chocolate Experience

This class will go over the history of chocolate and the process of chocolate production. We will be going over the complexity of chocolate and what it means for each different blend of chocolate. The main focus will be on Valrhona Chocolate Company and what makes their product stand out from other chocolate companies.

Chef Sam

Samantha Schmidt is the Restaurant Pastry Chef at The Wild Dunes Resort. With over 5 years of professional baking experience and a background as a savory cook for 4 years, her culinary journey began in central California. Growing up in Paso Robles, she entered the professional kitchen at the age of fifteen, starting as a weekend dishwasher for the all-woman-run catering company, Trumpet Vine Catering. This experience taught her essential kitchen etiquette, the value of hard work, and the dedication required for this career.

After high school graduation in 2015, she enrolled at Cal State University of Monterey Bay to study Kinesiology with a focus on physical therapy. However, her passion for the culinary arts drew her back into the kitchen. Working at Carmel Valley Ranch (Hyatt) in California, where she learned various kitchen stations. Pastry Chef, Tanya Matta, took Sam under her wing, igniting her love for baking. Sam discovered that baking was her true calling, building on the foundation of flavors and techniques gained from her savory background.

Following two years at Carmel Valley Ranch, Sam moved to Washington state to work at Ilani Casino under the Cowlitz Tribe, where she served as Jr. Banquet Sous, focusing on establishing a pastry program. After two years, Sam made a significant move to Savannah, Georgia, joining The Grey Restaurant, a two-time James Beard award-winning establishment. As the Pastry Chef for both Savannah locations, Sam collaborated closely with James Beard award-winning author and Southern pastry chef Lisa Donovan, as well as Co-Owner and James Beard 2023 winner of Outstanding Chef of the Year, Mashama Bailey. Here, she honed her baking skills, crafting desserts that showcase Southern regional ingredients and techniques. Sam spent the last 2 years working with The Grey and have since joined the Dunes family to further her baking knowledge and work alongside many creative minds.