10 Charleston Bars To Get You Through A 'Spirit'-ed Dry January

It's that festive time when we've feasted through the holidays, and now it's time to embrace a 'spirit'-ed Dry January sans the spirits. This month is all about resetting and recharging for the year ahead with a toast to new beginnings and healthier choices. Let's debunk the idea that fun needs a high-proof component. For those participating in Dry January, Charleston offers a myriad of spots where the joy of socializing remains high, but the alcohol content does not. Ready to explore a few?
- Park and Grove: Known for their fresh mocktails available throughout their breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. A popular choice is the “Rising Sun” with pineapple juice, ginger, and turmeric.
- Little Palm Bar: Located at the Ryder Hotel, this trendy pool bar offers tropical-themed mocktails with fresh fruit and juices. "The Shallow End" is a recommended mocktail with fresh berries and lime.
- The Gin Joint: Famous for its gin-based cocktails, it also has an inventive mocktail menu. Try the “European Outlaw” with tea, raspberry, thyme, and ginger.
- The Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits: Offers a great mocktail menu adapted from classic cocktails, such as the Sechey 75 with a gin alternative, lemon, and rosemary.
- Frannie and the Fox: Located in the Emeline hotel, they offer a "No’Groni" and a Rosemary's Bambina, both crafted with thoughtful, alcohol-free ingredients.
- Sèchey: This local bottle shop has a selection of alcohol-free spirits, wine, and beer, and offers cocktail kits for an easy grab-and-go experience.
- Citrus Club: Located at the Dewberry, this rooftop bar is famous for its citrus-themed cocktails. They offer inventive mocktails, including one featuring the hotel’s signature Dewberry tea.
- The Palmetto Hotel: Stands out with its creative use of Seedlip, a renowned non-alcoholic spirit, in many of their mocktail offerings. Hint: Ask the bartender to whip something up off the menu and you'll be in for a real treat.
- The Longboard: Known for its mocktails like “I’m driving” with blood orange and cucumber-basil lemonade, and “anonymous unanimous” with lemon ginger beer and mint, found on Sullivan's Island.
- Basic Kitchen: A plant-based restaurant off of King Street, Basic Kitchen offers a range of mocktails including virgin Bloody Marys and Moscow Mules, as well as fresh juices which are great for a non-alcoholic brunch drink. They're also known for their beet margarita, worth trying without tequila.
As for the brands used, some popular non-alcoholic brands in Charleston include Gnista, known for its floral wormwood that mimics gin's botanical flavor, and other brands like Lyre's, Seedlip, and Ritual Zero Proof. These bars not only provide non-alcoholic options but also ensure that these mocktails are as creatively crafted and enjoyable as their alcoholic counterparts.