3 Surprising Benefits of Gratitude

It's that time of year again. Thanksgiving is a great reminder to count our blessings, but do we really need to rely upon a big, once-a-year feast to experience the feeling of fullness? More than a quick prelude to a tasty meal, gratitude is an idea we'd be best served to savor daily, the science suggests. Along with emotional, social, and health benefits, research studies have found a few unexpected effects of a grateful mindset. Here's how being thankful can boost brainpower, cure insomnia, and help build a better world.

Make the Smart Choice

Half-empty or half-full? Careful how you answer this classic question; your brain is at stake. That's right, research has found that our minds actually work differently when we believe the glass is sufficiently full. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), researchers

have shown that different areas of the brain are active when people have a "scarcity mindset" versus an "abundance mindset." Specifically, parts of the brain "associated with attention in goal-directed decision making" were less active in people who felt like they didn't have enough as opposed to those who could find the richness in their lives.

Sometimes scarcity is more than just a mindset; financial hardships can be very real. The good news is that gratitude can help — and it doesn't cost a dime. Focusing on the cornucopia rather than the empty bowl allows the brain to imagine more possibilities and think of novel solutions to difficult situations.

"There’s a number of studies showing that in the face of serious trauma, adversity, and suffering, if people have a grateful disposition, they’ll recover more quickly," writes Robert A. Emmons, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis. A leading expert in his field, he has studied the science of gratitude for more than twenty years. "I believe gratitude gives people a perspective from which they can interpret negative life events and help them guard against post-traumatic stress and lasting anxiety," he says.

Even if you're currently experiencing a season of plenty, there's no reason to wait for the lean times to build your mental fortitude. The brain can be trained, and neural connections are strengthened by repetition. A daily practice of counting your blessings can make it easier to switch modes of thought and to harness all of your intellectual strength when you need it most.

Sleep on It

Tossing and turning at night? Rather than reaching for a sleeping pill, give gratitude a go. "Pre-sleep cognitions," the thoughts we have right before a slumber, have been shown to impact the quality and duration of sleep. One study found that participants who expressed three thoughts of gratitude each night for three weeks in a row reported better sleep and felt more refreshed in the morning. Research has also found the opposite to be true; worriers tend to sleep poorly.

Worriers, fret not. Even if you're a naturally anxious person, a nightly gratitude practice could be just as refreshing as a comfy, new mattress. Indeed, a professional mattress reviewer concurs. "As the sleep writer at Reviewed, I use a new mattress every month, experiment with different meditation apps, and even cycled through about 15 pillows to determine which is best," writes Lindsey Vickers. She ranks gratitude as the best bet for a good rest. "Nothing changed my sleep — and overall mood — as much as gratitude journaling," says Vickers. "It took a week or so for me to see any effect, but after that the difference was practically palpable. I was happier as I dozed off, stayed asleep longer, and experienced fewer nightly interruptions."

Convinced to set aside time and make gratitude part of your nightly routine? Keep a dedicated notebook and a good pen on your bedside table so it'll be easy to put it down and doze off right after you complete your list of three thoughts. If you're religious, you might prefer a nightly prayer as your method of giving thanks. Got more than three good things in your life? Mentally list them all as if counting sheep, then drift into dreamland.

Heal the World

Though some thoughts are best kept to oneself, feelings of gratitude are worth sharing. In fact, letting a friend, co-worker, or even a stranger know that you appreciate them does more than brighten one person's day. Scientists have found that saying "thank you" in public can also spread positive feelings to the people who happen to overhear the conversation.

Researchers who studied the "witnessing effect" found that third-party witnesses felt more grateful and connected to both the giver and the receiver of the expression. This study suggests that gratitude could be a significant factor in binding groups of people together.

"The social benefits are especially significant here because, after all, gratitude is a social emotion," writes Emmons. "I see it as a relationship-strengthening emotion because it requires us to see how we’ve been supported and affirmed by other people."

Make it a point to thank the people who have helped you in big or small ways and watch the positivity spread through your social network. At a time when many people report feeling that society seems increasingly fractured, a steady application of the social glue of gratitude could help seal the cracks.

Helpful hints for your gratitude practice:

Be consistent — attach the new habit to a set routine.

Be sincere — a hollow thanks won't ring true.

Be specific — you'll uncover more sources of joy.