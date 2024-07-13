A Delicious Day of Giving

Our friends at Carolina One Real Estate hosted a fantastic cookout at their office on July 11th. The event featured hotdogs, hamburgers, and a chips-and-drink combo for just $5 each.

We are incredibly grateful that the proceeds were donated to our foundation as a way to give back to our community. Additionally, we love that approximately 150-200 meals were delivered to the fire and police departments afterward. This kind of community support and togetherness is what motivates us to continue our work and strive to make a positive impact.

For more information on how to donate to the fire responders, please visit: https:// thelensfoundationiop. charityproud.org/Donate.