A Rivalry Tale as Old as Time: South Carolina vs Clemson

Boasting a rich history, the state of South Carolina hosts one of collegiate football’s most hellacious and enduring rivalries in the nation. The annual showdown between the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson University Tigers dates back over a century with their first recorded football game taking place in 1896. This rivalry has become deeply ingrained in the fabric of both universities, transcending the football field and permeating the social and cultural landscape of the Palmetto State.

The University of South Carolina, founded in 1801, and Clemson University, established in 1889, both have long and distinguished histories as does their storied rivalry. In fact, this annual showdown ran uninterrupted for 111 years (1909-2019), making it the second longest continuous rivalry in college football history. Tensions first appeared shortly after Clemson was erected in the upstate as there was a dispute between which institution was to be titled as the state’s flagship university. From there, apprehension between the two programs only grew deeper roots.

Both universities were originally a part of the Southern Conference (SoCon) until 1953 when UofSC and Clemson split off with five other members to create the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC). A little over a decade later, the ACC implemented a minimum GPA requirement of 1.6 as well as a minimum score of 800 on the SAT for players to be eligible. Dubbed the “800 Rule,” this new standard caused a divide between ACC teams with South Carolina, Clemson, Maryland, and N.C. State being against the new rule while Duke, Wake Forest, Chapel Hill, and Virginia agreed with it. South Carolina’s athletic director and head football coach at the time, Paul Dietzel, was very vocal about their stance on the issue, heavily campaigning for the rule to be reconsidered or revised. Clemson’s head football coach/athletic director at the time, Frank Howard, supported Dietzel’s position on the matter despite his historical abhorrence towards him.

When the 800 Rule was not eliminated, reports began to circulate that South Carolina was ultimately going to secede from the ACC altogether. Many were under the impression that Clemson was going to withdraw from the conference alongside South Carolina but that was not the case. Robert Edwards, Clemson’s president at the time, affirmed that they never had any intention of actually leaving the ACC. As a result, the University of South Carolina left the Atlantic Coastal Conference in the summer of 1971—without their state’s counterpart. After fairing as an independent team for several years, the Gamecocks joined the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in the early 1990’s and have remained there since.

While it is speculated by some that this event is responsible for the intensified antagonism between the two Palmetto State teams, there has been an abundance of charades predating the 800 Rule as well as future gimmicks.

One of the most memorable incidents is known as “The Prank.” In 1961, University of South Carolina fraternity, Sigma Nu, orchestrated what is often hailed as the greatest prank in rival history. Soon before Clemson football players took the field for pre-game warm-ups, a group of Sigma Nu members dashed onto the field donned in football uniforms resembling those of the Tigers, jumping and cheering with enthusiasm. This ruse prompted the Clemson band to strike up "Tiger Rag," the team’s signature sound, only for the pranksters to comically make a fool of themselves, dropping passes and fumbling kicks during drills.

As the Clemson fans caught onto the deception, some rushed onto the field with anger but security was able to step in and prevent any physical altercations. As another element to their elaborate plan, the Carolina fraternity had procured a frail cow intended to be presented as the "Clemson Homecoming Queen" during halftime. However, the cow met an untimely demise en route to the stadium. Despite the spectacle, South Carolina ended up winning this match-up against the authentic Clemson football team after the removal of rogue frat boys from the field.

While this antic was more light-hearted, there have been more violent affairs between the two programs. Known simply yet unambiguously as “The Brawl,” South Carolina and Clemson players cleared the benches in a massive on-field altercation during a 2004 match-up. As the quarrel escalated, local law enforcement alongside state troopers had to intervene. Both teams lost potential bowl games and additional consequences ensued.

Clemson currently leads the overall series with 72 wins. South Carolina has 43 wins and the two teams share four ties. This age-old rivalry game has officially been named the Palmetto Bowl, with the 120th meeting taking place this Saturday, November 25th on Gamecock turf. This particular game is expected to have some pretty well-known figures in attendance. South Carolina’s own Governor Henry McMaster requested that former President Donald Trump head down south for the event and he plans on doing so. There is speculation that this is partially due to Clemson being the alma mater of Nikki Haley, who is considered his competitor for the 2024 Republican Nomination.

Regardless of which team you’re pulling for, this Saturday is going to be one for the books.