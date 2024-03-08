A Stormy Saturday Ahead

Another potent and moisture-laden storm system will affect South Carolina through Saturday night. The storm is currently centered in Texas and will pass to our northwest on Saturday; it will pull a warm front northward through the state early Saturday, then a cold front through from west to east starting in late morning. Between these two weather features, we will see another wave of heavy rainfall and a round of severe thunderstorms.

A loop of forecast weather maps from the Weather Prediction Center showing the progression of a storm across the eastern U. S. from this evening through early Sunday.

Rain ahead of the warm front will spread over the state this afternoon and evening and will become heavy at times tonight thanks to a slug of moisture surging north with the warm front. Rainfall amounts will generally be 1-2 inches north of I-20 and 2-4 inches to the south, though amounts will exceed 3 inches in some areas northwest of I-85, and the southern part of the Lowcountry may escape with less rainfall.

A plot of forecast rainfall starting midday today through Sunday evening from the National Weather Service.

With soils saturated and our rivers and smaller streams running high across the state, flooding problems are likely. The Congaree, the Santee, and the Edisto are already seeing minor flooding, and this much rain will push them even higher, possibly even to the moderate category (actually, moderate flooding is forecast for early next week along the Congaree and Edisto).

Flash flooding will also be a risk over most of the state for later tonight and most of Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has most of the state in a level 2 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall for today and tonight, or for Saturday (for both in some areas).

Take some time to review flooding safety tips from SCEMD.

Excessive Rainfall Outlooks from the Weather Prediction Center for today and tonight and for Saturday and Saturday night include most of South Carolina in a 'Slight' level 2 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall.

Flooding is only one of the hazards we face through Saturday. Now that we're in March, it's that time of year again; March through May is when we're most likely to see severe thunderstorms and tornadoes here in South Carolina. A surge of warm and unstable air will flood the state along with all the moisture surging north with the warm front. So, the stage will be set for a round of dangerous thunderstorms over much of the state Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has nearly the entire state outlined with a risk for severe storms during the day.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook has nearly all of SC with some risk for severe storms with a level 2 of 5 risk covering the I-20 Corridor and Coastal Plain..

Over a small part of the state, there may be two rounds. There is a small chance for severe storms near the Grand Strand as the warm front lifts northward during the first part of Saturday. However, the main event will be caused by the cold front moving through during the afternoon and evening. It will trigger thunderstorms in an environment favorable for the storms to cause locally damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. There can be hail, too, but the straight-line wind and tornado risks are the primary concerns. The event will start during midday or early afternoon along and south of I-85 and push southeast through the day, ending as the front moves offshore around or just after nightfall.

Severe storms and tornadoes are a fact of life in South Carolina. While we can see them on any day of the year, our prime time is getting underway now. So, it's important to take some time to review tornado safety! You can find severe storm and tornado safety information from SCEMD and Ready.gov. Spoiler alert: The two most important things to do are to have a sheltering plan in place before the severe storms arrive and to have at least two ways to receive severe weather warnings issued by the National Weather Service.