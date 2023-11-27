Barnes & Noble Hosting "Ultimate Holiday Book Signing" with Mary Alice Monroe & Friends

The Ultimate Holiday Book Signing - 1

Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is hosting the "Ultimate Holiday Book Signing" event on Saturday, December 9th, at 3 pm, featuring eight bestselling, award-winning, and notable authors from the Lowcountry.

Join Mary Alice Monroe at this festive event with some of her esteemed author friends. The gathering will showcase writers representing a variety of literary genres including historical fiction, contemporary, mystery, and children’s literature. The participating authors are:

Mary Alice Monroe, NY Times bestselling author, A Lowcountry Christmas

Susan Boyer, USA Today bestselling author of Lowcountry Getaway

Brittany Butler, author of The Syndicate Spy

Lindy Keane Carter, author of The Rice Birds

Victoria Benton Frank, author of My Magnolia Summer

Angela May, NY Times bestselling co-author of The Islanders series

Kristen Ness, author of At Loggerheads

Signe Pike, author of The Lost Queen series

At the event, patrons get to interact with the authors at their signing stations and have their chosen books personalized.

"Autographed books are a perfect present for the book enthusiasts on your gift list," said Aaron Howard, the manager of the Mt. Pleasant bookstore. "We are thrilled to bring back this festive shopping experience for its third consecutive year. It's a joy to see readers engaging with the authors and discovering their works, many of which either take place in the Lowcountry or are written by local writers."

For those unable to join the event but want signed and personalized books, interested customers can simply contact the bookstore to place an order. The books can then either be picked up from the store or delivered to your doorstep.

You can reach Barnes & Noble - Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre at 843-216-9756.