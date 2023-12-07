Upcoming Hanukkah Events Illuminating the Charleston Community

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
2nd annual Menorah Lighting at Folly River Park101 E Arctic Ave, Folly Beach, South Carolina
Join us for our 2nd annual Menorah Lighting ceremony, embracing the warmth of fellowship and the joy of the holiday season.
December 9th at 5:00 PM
Chanukah Shabbat Dinner182 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue is hosting their annual Chanukah Shabbat Dinner on Dec. 8th at 5:30 p.m.
Chanukah in the Square329 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
This highly anticipated free community event is the largest annual Jewish event in South Carolina and is sponsored by the Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life, the City of Charleston, and the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program.
Some of the expected treats and provisions include:
- Hot Latkes
- Donuts
- Hot Pretzels
- Hotdogs
- Burgers
- Kettle Corn
- Chicken Soup
- Soft drinks
DI Chanukah Celebration And Menorah Lighting160 Fairbanks Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29492
Sat. Dec. 9, 4:30 -5:30 pm. Candle lighting at 5:15pm. The DI Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Dr. This fun family event provides education and awareness about the Jewish holiday of Chanukah for adults and children.
Light Up the Night: Glow in the Dark Chanukah1645 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, South Carolina 29407
Join us for games, doughnuts, latkes & more on December 9th at 7pm in the Dor Tikvah Social Hall! No registration required! $5 Suggested Donation
Lights and Latkes with Young Jewish Charleston1 Center Street, Folly Beach, South Carolina 29439
Join Young Jewish Charleston for an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration at our 3rd annual "Lights and Latkes," a spectacular Hanukkah party specially crafted for Jewish friends in their 20s and 30s.
Rooftop's Merry Mixer Party19 Vendue Range, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
The Rooftop invites you to the Merry Mixer Party on Sunday, December 9th—a celebration of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa on top of one roof.
