Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday

The next installment of Restaurant Week South Carolina kicks off tomorrow, January 11th, 2024 and runs through Sunday, January 21st, 2024. In the Charleston area, there are over 50 restaurants that will be participating.
The popular event offers patrons the opportunity to explore and enjoy cuisine from Palmetto State chefs, as participating restaurants offer specially-selected lunch and dinner menus. From fine to casual dining, there participating restaurants for every taste.
Here are the participating Charleston area restaurants (subject to change):
- 39 Rue de Jean Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- 82 Queen Lunch: 2 for $25 Dinner: 3 for $55
- Amen St. Fish & Raw Bar Dinner: Three courses for $45
- Bar167 Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- Basil Thai Restaurant Park Circle Dinner: 3 Courses for $30
- Blu Oyster Sushi + Seafood Dinner: 3 COURSES $50
- Bohemian Bull – James Island Dinner: 3 Courses for 2 People
- Bohemian Bull – Mt. Pleasant Dinner: 3 Courses for 2 People
- Bourbon N’ Bubbles Dinner: 3 for $45
- Brasserie La Banque Dinner: $45 per Person
- Cantina 76 – Mount Pleasant Dinner: 3 Courses for $20
- Church and Union Dinner: 3 Course Prix-Fixe | $50
- CO Dinner: 3 for $25 or 4 for $30
- Coast Bar and Grill Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- Coastal Provisions Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse Dinner: All You Can Eat for $42.95
- Crave Kitchen & Cocktails Dinner: 4 Courses for $44 (per guest)
- Élevé Dinner: 3 Courses for $50
- Fam’s Brewing Co. Dinner: Dinner for 2 only $30
- Felix Cocktails et Cuisine Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Dinner: 3 for $30
- FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen Dinner: 3 Courses for $48
- Gabrielle of Charleston Lunch: $39 Dinner: $62
- Gingerline Grace & Grit Dinner: 3 courses for $45
- Halls Chophouse – Nexton Dinner: 3 Courses - $65
- Halls Chophouse Charleston Dinner: THREE COURSES - $65
- High Cotton Dinner: Three Courses $65
- High Tide Restaurant Dinner: 3 Courses for $45
- Hyman’s Seafood Dinner: 6 Course + Wine for $30
- Indaco Dinner: 3 Courses for $50
- Iron Rose Lunch: $25 per person Dinner: $40 per person
- Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar Dinner: 3 Courses for $45
- Kingstide Dinner: 3 Courses for $60*
- Little Palm Lunch: 3 Courses $36 per person Dinner: 3 Courses $38 per person Brunch: $20 per person
- Maya Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- MESU Dinner: 4 for $30
- Mex 1 Coastal Cantina – Mt. Pleasant Dinner: 3 for $35
- Mex 1 Coastal Cantina – Sullivan’s Island Dinner: 3 for $35
- Mex 1 Coastal Cantina – West of the Ashley Dinner: 3 for $35
- Middleton Place Restaurant Dinner: 3 for $50
- Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods + Cocktails Lunch: $15 + a drink Dinner: 3 for $40
- O-Ku Park & Grove Dinner: 3 courses for $45
- Pink Cactus Dinner: 3 Courses for $30
- Prohibition Dinner: Restaurant Week Menu
- Rancho Lewis Lunch: $20 Dinner: $30
- Revival Dinner: $49 per Person
- Ritual Dinner: 3 for $40 Brunch: 2 for $30
- Ruby Sunshine – Downtown Charleston Brunch: Two Courses for $18
- Ruby Sunshine – West Ashley Brunch: Two Courses for $18
- Rudy Royale Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- Saffire Restaurant Dinner: 3 for $40
- Slightly North of Broad Dinner: 3 Courses | 60
- Stars Rooftop Bar & Grill Room Dinner: 3 courses for $60
- Swamp Fox Restaurant & Bar at Francis Marion Hotel Lunch: 2 for $22 Dinner: 3 for $43
- Tempest Dinner: $50 per person
- The Habit Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
- The Mill Street Tavern Dinner: 4 for $44
- The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits Lunch: 2 Courses for $23
- Veranda Lounge at The Loutrel Dinner: 3 Courses for $45
- Victor’s Seafood & Steak Dinner: 3 for $55
- Vincent Chicco’s Dinner: 3 for $40
- Virginia’s on King Dinner: 3 for $30 Brunch: Breakfast/ Brunch
- Well Hung Vineyard Dinner: $40 per Person
To view a complete list of participating restaurants, view menus, or make reservations, visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com.