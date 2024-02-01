Charleston's Paw-some Events

Love is all around us this month, and so is a fair share of pet hair. For those seeking canine-centered activities during this month dedicated to dog lovers, you're in luck! February isn't just for human sweethearts; it's a season to honor the unwavering affection our dogs bring into our lives. As Valentine's Day draws near, the Lowcountry becomes a hub for charming dog-friendly events. These gatherings are perfect for warming your heart and building unforgettable moments with your beloved four-legged companions.

Yappy Hour at Ellis Creek Fish Camp

February 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29 | Thursday’s from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Ellis Creek Fish Camp | 1243 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Information

Hang on to your leashes and mark your calendars, folks! Every Thursday from 3:00 – 6:00 PM, Ellis Creek Fish Camp transforms into the ultimate Yappy Hour! Not only can you gobble up scrumptious grub indoors or in the fresh air, but you can also bring your four-legged buddies! Ellis Creek Fish Camp donates 10% of their food sales to the Charleston Animal Society, including a special dog-friendly menu. Bon appétit, pups!

Pet Supplies Plus Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

February 3 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Pet Supplies Plus | 208 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445

More Information

Your furry best friend deserves the best care, including vaccines, heartworm tests, and microchipping.

Lowcountry Pet Vaccine Clinic offers budget friendly options that will not only keep your pet in great health but also be kind to your wallet. So, if you want to ensure your furry friend's well-being, this is an opportunity worth considering!

Paw-Di-Gras

February 9| 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

New Realm Brewing Co | 880 Island Park Drive Charleston, SC 29492

Information

Get ready for some pup-tastic fun at the Paw-Di-Gras Adoption Event! Hosted by Debbie Fisher Realty & Southern Tails for Precious Paws, it's the paw-fect spot to meet your new furry soulmate.

Southern Tails Rescue, a pawsome 501c3 nonprofit, works hard to provide top-notch care for doggos in need. They rely on donations from the local community to ensure the physical and medical well-being of rescued dogs. The organization focuses on rescuing dogs from rural shelters and the streets in the surrounding areas of Charleston, South Carolina.

Puppy Love 5K Run

February 10 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Palmetto Islands County Park | 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Register

Share the love Valentine’s Day weekend with your favorite furry (and human) sweethearts and run the Puppy Love 5K run! The run/walk is open to the entire family with a kids’s registration option too! While the run/walk is dog-friendly, please keep your pups on a leash to keep the fun going safely.

To make it even more fun, there will be awards for the top 3 male and female finishers with a dog, as well as:

Best Canine Costume Award

Best Matching Run Couple

Best Owner Look-alike

Best Pajama Pair

Race participants will receive a shirt and matching bandana and there will be human and pup approved treats post-race!

Pup Bowl VII hosted by the Charleston Animal Society & Mount Pleasant Towne Center

February 10 | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

The Oaks (across from Barnes & Noble) | 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Tickets

Get ready for the cutest sporting event on the planet - the Pup Bowl at Mount Pleasant Towne Center! Prepare for an overload of puppy love, snuggles, and wet noses! This puppy-packed event has been wagging its tail for seven years now, as furry players take to the field to compete with wagging tails and slobbery kisses. If you're looking to adopt, make sure to register before the game starts, but if you just want to bask in the puppy goodness, grab a ticket for just $10 (and kids under 12 are free!). Potential adopters will be selected at random each quarter and will get to go on the field to meet and interact with the puppies and choose which one they will bring home!

All proceeds go towards the Charleston Animal Society, and while you're there, check out the local food trucks, family-friendly vendors, and live music. Get ready for a day of pup-tastic fun!

Lowcountry Dog Magazine's 9th Annual Eat, Drink & Rescue!

February 10 | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Estuary Beans & Barley | 3548 Meek's Farm Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455

More Info

This is the 9th year Lowcountry Dog is hosting their annual Eat, Drink, & Rescue event! This event is family and dog-friendly featuring live music, a specialty brew, raffle, local vendors, a food truck, and adoptable dogs from Berkeley Animal Center, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, Eunoia Rescue, and Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. It is open to the public and sure to be bark-tastic!

My Furry Valentine Puppy Yoga (Taylor's Version)

February 11 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

O2 Fitness Club | 848 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

Tickets & Details

This Valentine’s weekend, get comfy in your favorite red hot yoga gear paired with your favorite Swiftie accessories. Don’t forget the lint roller! This yoga event will offer plenty of puppy kisses from a very special group of pups, the “Taylor Swift Puppies.” A special eras playlist featuring all your favorite love songs will get your morning off to a great start. The class is open to members and non-members. A $10 class fee secures your spot and will be donated directly to Pet Helpers.

× Expand Modern Minimalist Pink Red Valentine's Day Party Invitation Poster (1920 x 1080 px) - 1

DRAW YOUR PET Illustration Workshop

February 11 | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Palmetto Brewing Co. | 289 Huger St, Charleston, SC

Tickets & Details

Get ready to unleash your creativity with a unique 9x12 charcoal pet portrait that will make tails wag. Don't worry if you're a beginner - we've got you covered with easy-to-follow shading and blending tips to capture every little whisp and whisker of your furry friend. We'll provide all the supplies you need, and even throw in a drink on the house! So, for just $35, sign up today and let's perfect your pup-portrait.

STAR Therapy Dogs

February 17 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Keith Summey North Charleston Library | 3503 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405

Details

In 2023, the Keith Summey North Charleston Library (KSNC) stepped up its game, replacing a drab old facility that had been around since forever. With their shiny new digs, they're now the local hub for all things fun and fabulous! Check out their monthly calendars bursting with exciting events for the whole community.

One of the most paw-some events they host is the Southeastern Therapy Animal Resources (STAR). These furry volunteers are nationally registered pet therapists, spreading joy wherever they go, including the library! STAR was created back in 2001 with a mission to brighten up therapeutic settings with their four-legged friends. Tails wag for these amazing canines!

DockDogs® at Southeastern Wildlife Exposition

February 16 – Feb 18 | Finals on February 18 at 3:30 PM

Brittlebank Park | 185 Lockwood Blvd, Charleston, SC 29403

Details

DockDogs is the fastest growing sport for our sporty dogs! Trainers and their dogs work and train tirelessly to compete in Big Air (the ultimate long jump), Extreme Vertical (the dizzying high jump), and Speed Retrieve (the time test of speed & agility) categories. Spectators are encouraged to bark cheer on their favorite fidos all weekend long. If you can only make it one event, be sure to attend the finals and see who leads the pack in each category!