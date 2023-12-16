Coastal Storm To Bring Rain and Wind Sunday

Key Points:

A storm with effects like a tropical storm will affect South Carolina late Saturday night through Sunday evening.

Frequent 40-50 mph gusts will cause spotty tree and power line damage over the Coastal Plain on Sunday. Winds may be even stronger at the immediate coast.

The Central Savannah River Area and Midlands may see isolated wind damage from peak wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range.

30-35 mph gusts elsewhere in South Carolina are unlikely to cause damage but can still scatter loose objects like decorations.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday may lead to isolated flash flooding, mainly along our Coastal Plain.

Moderate to major coastal flooding is likely around Sunday's late morning high tide.

There can be a few isolated tornadoes along the Coastal Plain on Sunday, and this risk is highest close to the coast.

Here's one more update ahead of Sunday's storm. There are only small changes. Our storm is taking shape over the Gulf of Mexico today, and it will track northeastward through Florida and Georgia tonight, then along our coast Sunday.

This loop of color enhanced infrared satellite imagery shows our storm organizing and gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

The effects will be like those of a tropical storm, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and a risk for isolated tornadoes near our coast.

The winds will be strongest near our coast. In this area, gusts will frequently reach the 40-50 mph range with peak gusts of 55-60 mph, strong enough for some tree and power line damage. For the rest of the state, the computer model guidance has backed off slightly on the strength of the wind. Farther inland along our Coastal Plain, it's looking like 50 mph wind gusts are still possible, but for most, the winds will peak in the 40-45 mph range. In this area, the winds will come onshore until around midday when the storm center passes, then the wind will shift to the north and northwest. Those offshore winds won't be as strong but still can gust over 40 mph. Much of the Central Savannah River Area and Midlands will also gusty winds peaking in the 40-45 mph range. Farther to the northwest, winds will peak in the 30-40 mph range, and wind damage is unlikely.

Rain will reach the southern part of the state later this evening and spread northward through tonight. The rain will become quite heavy at times on Sunday, with embedded thunderstorms along our Coastal Plain. The rainfall forecast hasn't changed much since yesterday, with generally 3-5 inches in the forecast near our coast and rainfall totals trailing off as you look farther northwest. However, even the western part of the Upstate should see 1-2 inches. This rain will be welcome over the northern part of the state, which is still in a drought, but there is a risk of flash flooding across the rest of the state.

This plot shows the forecast rainfall across South Carolina from the National Weather Service for this morning through Monday morning.

Coastal flooding will be significant all along our coast, with forecasts indicating moderate to major flooding near the late morning high tide on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty about where the strongest onshore wind will coincide with the high tide. The northern Charleston and Georgetown County coasts may see the worst coastal flooding as the strongest winds, heaviest rain, and high tide could line up best there. The latest forecast is for the Charleston Harbor gauge to reach eight feet, the threshold for major flooding. The forecast is for the Springmaid Pier gauge to hit 9.2 feet, in the middle of the moderate flooding range. It's likely that heavy rain will occur around high tide, and that will exacerbate the flooding; Charlestonians should know well how bad the flooding can be downtown in these situations.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has increased the risk level for Sunday, now including an area of level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms mainly over the Pee Dee region, and they have expanded the level 1 area farther west. SPC's primary concern is for thunderstorms embedded in tomorrow's rain to cause the strongest winds, but there is a risk of isolated tornadoes. The tornado risk will be highest close to the coast.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook graphic for Sunday covers the Coastal Plain and vicinity with a risk for severe thunderstorms.

The wind and rain will lessen late Sunday and Sunday night, and it still looks like we'll see a long stretch of dry weather begin on Monday; the next good chance for rain will (unfortunately) be around Christmas.

Let the battening of hatches commence if it's not underway already! Secure loose items and decorations in your yard, be ready to deal with flooding if you live in or will travel through flood-prone areas along our Coastal Plain, and have your tornado warning action plan set in advance if you will be in the area at risk for isolated tornadoes. If you have to travel, be ready to deal with strong crosswinds and wet roads.