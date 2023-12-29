Cold and Dry For the Next Few Days, An Active Pattern Starts Next Week

Before I write about what will happen over the next week, let me start out with what happened over the last week. We saw the soaking rain we hoped for over the drought-plagued Upstate and vicinity.

This plot of rainfall in South Carolina over the last seven days shows the extent of the soaking we saw around Christmas.

The highest rainfall total was 7.11 inches in northern Oconee County. One would think that so much rain would have ended the drought. It certainly helped, but the drought continues despite all the rainfall.

The U. S. Drought Monitor still indicates drought conditions over the Upstate and adjacent areas.

The next two days will be dry, but we'll be trending toward an active weather pattern next week, so I expect to see further improvements in the drought conditions as we go through January.

With the rain over Christmas came a warm spell, but that is over because of a cold front that moved through yesterday. Temperatures will run colder than average through this weekend, then near average on New Year's Day. Saturday looks to be the coldest day, with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s across the state. Most of South Carolina will see lows near or below freezing on Saturday and Sunday morning. We remain dry despite an upper-level low passing through tonight through Saturday, but the low will bring us patchy cloudiness.

If you're a snow lover and desperate to see it, you will be able to find it in the higher elevations of western North Carolina tonight and Saturday. I can't rule out a flurry or two in the mountainous sliver of our state, but I doubt there will be an accumulation.

Another cold front will move through on New Year's Day. Most of our computer models keep it dry, but some show light rain breaking out in the afternoon, so there is lower confidence in dry weather that day. Behind the front, Tuesday is looking dry but chilly. Wednesday looks dry and seasonably chilly before a more significant storm system likely affects us with some rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Another storm likely affects South Carolina next weekend with another round of rain, and most models show that to be a cold rain and a close call for a winter storm in the Upstate.

The active weather pattern that starts next week will likely continue for a while. This is common for our part of the country during winters when an El Niño (warmer than usual water in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean) is occurring, as is happening now. January is likely to be a wetter-than-average month because of El Niño. While no promises can be made about snow and ice, having a busy storm track over the Southeast during the coldest time of the year increases the odds for us to have a winter storm. So, take some time to think about what you'll need to do if a winter storm threatens us. The storm prep experts at SCEMD have created a new Severe Winter Weather Page, and I hope you'll take some time to read it.

Happy New Year! I'll see y'all in '24.