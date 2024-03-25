Suddenly In Command: A Vital Event to Prepare for Emergencies on the Water

Imagine you're enjoying a serene afternoon on the water, the sun dappling through the clouds, casting a golden glow on the gentle waves. You're miles from shore, lost in the tranquility of the moment when suddenly, the captain, your guide and the one who knows the boat inside and out, slumps over, incapacitated. Panic surges as you realize the vastness of the ocean around you and your lack of knowledge on how to navigate back to safety. This scenario, frightening as it may seem, underscores the critical importance of being prepared for any emergency on the water—an expertise that the "Suddenly in Command" course, presented by the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms, aims to provide. It's a stark reminder of how quickly a perfect day at sea can turn into a desperate plea for knowledge and control.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, the LENS Foundation IOP will host this event at the IOP Exchange Club, situated at 201 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC 29450, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This initiative is poised to be a crucial resource for families, boaters, and all individuals eager to deepen their knowledge of maritime safety.

This boating safety event addresses the potential scenario where an individual might unexpectedly need to take control if the captain is incapacitated or falls overboard. This educational opportunity is especially designed for those not typically at the helm, aiming to prepare participants for emergency situations. The curriculum will cover understanding different types of boats, operating and managing onboard equipment, and comprehending vital safety procedures.

Susan White, a representative from the East Cooper Flotilla of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, has praised LENS for its steadfast commitment to promoting water safety. She highlighted the history of collaboration between the two organizations, which includes the provision of two "Water and Kids" programs and a "Boat America" course aimed at citizens aged twelve and older.

White also stressed the importance of ensuring all passengers are equipped to handle emergencies, particularly in situations where the captain is unable to lead. The course is designed to fill this knowledge gap, offering over two hours of instruction aimed at empowering individuals to effectively manage unexpected situations.

“It is critical for the safety of all that other riders are sufficiently competent to respond to emergency situations that render the boat’s captain unable to perform normal duties. This 2+ hour course helps to close this gap.”

The necessity of such an initiative is underscored by recent statistics indicating South Carolina as one of the top states for boating accidents and fatalities. By mid-2023, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported 74 boating accidents leading to seven deaths. The previous year saw 22 fatalities out of 170 reported accidents. These alarming figures highlight the critical need for heightened safety education and preparedness within the community.

The event is sponsored by Quarterdeck, formerly known as Coastal Marinas, which operates six local marinas and offers extensive boat club memberships and boat rentals. Brenda Callari and Mike Shuler of Quarterdeck expressed their pride in supporting an event that promotes safety on the water, emphasizing the peace of mind that comes from knowing all individuals on board possess the knowledge to navigate safely.

The LENS Foundation's upcoming event is a testament to the organization's dedication to fostering a culture of preparedness and vigilance, aiming to reduce the risk of accidents and enhance the enjoyment of recreational boating activities in South Carolina. Families, boating enthusiasts, and individuals passionate about maritime safety are encouraged to attend and benefit from the valuable insights and expertise offered by industry professionals.

For more information about the event and to secure your spot, please visit the LENS website at https://www.lensiop.org/events. For inquiries or assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out via email to Kinghorn.ted@gmail.com. Let's come together to embrace the spirit of boating safety and embark on a journey towards safer waters and unforgettable adventures.