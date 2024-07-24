First Tee - Greater Charleston to Host “Caddyshack Shakedown” at Islander 71

First Tee - Greater Charleston will host a “Caddyshack”-themed benefit at Islander 71 on Saturday, September 7. Proceeds will support character development programs for kids throughout Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.

The “Caddyshack Shakedown” will feature live music, raffle prizes, food and drinks, and a “Caddyshack” costume contest. Themed attire is encouraged. The party starts at 5 p.m., and the David Higgins Band will perform hits from the '80s and '90s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This benefit is a new addition to First Tee’s long-running GOLF&GALA event. The 16th Annual Lowcountry GOLF&GALA will feature a weekend of entertainment, including a golf tournament and gala at Wild Dunes Resort on Friday, September 6, followed by a pickleball social, a pool party, and the Caddyshack Shakedown on Saturday, September 7.

VIP tickets, sponsorship details, and golf tournament entries can be found at FirstTeeCHS.org/shakedown.