Fix flooding, erosion and the destruction of our public beaches

Recent island-wide flooding on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island and further beach erosion will be repeated in April’s King tides and the coming named storms of 2024.

After the destruction of Hurricane Idalia and the Dec. 17, 2023, storm, many homeowners wrote to the Isle of Palms City Council, urging them to seek the root cause of the near record flooding and erosion. We received no replies to these letters attempting to alert them to the impending Lahaina-like loss of life and destruction Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island may soon be facing.

The issue is simple: The public beaches have received little or no sand over the last decade or more, resulting in an accelerated destruction of the public beaches, starting on the southern side and rapidly moving northward. In addition, the renourishment projects done in the northern beaches as recently as 2018 have all but disappeared.

Since most of the sand did not end up on the southern beaches, it is safe to assume that the sand went to the only other outlet on the island, Breach Inlet, causing the inlet to be blocked – as verified by multiple aerials. This blockage is not only redirecting the inlet onto the Isle of Palms southern beaches but is also blocking the outflow through the inlet, causing significant flooding for inland homes that had never experienced flooding like this on a routine basis.

In the 2018, $14.6-million beach renourishment project, very little of the permitted 1,676,518 cubic yards of sand was placed on the public beach, even though the project received approximately $9 million of public funds. The SCDHEC-OCRM permit 2016-00803 called for 600,000 cubic yards to be placed between the connector and Breach inlet. In the final analysis, that area received zero sand. This started the destruction of the Breach Inlet end of Isle of Palms public beaches.

In 2023, the city of IOP allocated $1.2 million from the Beach Preservation fund for trucking in 50,000 cubic yards of sand and some emergency scraping of not more than a foot. Instead, only a few truckloads of new sand were brought in, and the beach has been scraped significantly more than a foot, damaging the beach and pulling the water closer. Also of note is that the General Assembly approved the Beach Fund for replenishment – new sand – dunes and vegetation and beach path maintenance for the public beaches only. None of this is being done. Emergency scraping is not one of the listed uses for the Beach Preservation Fund. In many states, including North Carolina, beach scraping is illegal as it lowers the beach.

Why is this important to all Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island residents? Why does emergency action need to be taken now? As we saw recently, our streets turned into rivers with moderate rain and no storm surge. Evacuating Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island for a hurricane with storm surge will be a Lahaina-like disaster. Hundreds of residents, family members, friends and neighbors will be stuck in vehicles, with the Sullivan’s Island causeway and many Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island city streets turning to raging rivers.

Why are we seeing unprecedented storm tidal flooding? Since Hurricane Matthew in 2016, we believe a series of failed beach projects by the city of Isle of Palms and SCDHEC-OCRM and the soon to fail USACE beneficial use project are the direct causes.

In 2018, 1.7 million cubic yards of sand were dredged and placed on the Wild Dunes beach (Sta 236+00–324+00) at a cost of $14.6 million. As of the 2022 Year 4 monitoring report, “Overall, the 2018 project area has lost ~1,174,000 cy (107.7 cy/ft) of sand from April 2018 to August 2022. This value equates to an annual loss of 25 cy/ft per year and represents ~70% of the nourishment pay quantity.” This represents a cost of $2.5 million in 2018 dollars per year lost to erosion. In addition, SCDHEC-OCRM failed to enforce its original permit and failed to review the project annual reports for downstream damage over these four years.

It is clear that this sand is now blocking the channel of Breach Inlet. There are only two exits around Isle of Palms for storm and tide water to drain to the Atlantic Ocean: Dewees Inlet and Breach Inlet. The geographic layout of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island focuses water in and out of the wetlands at Breach Inlet. Why are Isle of Palms officials, SCDHEC-OCRM and their consultants ignoring this clear and present danger to life and property?

After Hurricane Idalia and the Dec. 17, 2023, storm, the city of Isle of Palms allocated $1.2 million and received an emergency SCDHEC-OCRM permit to be used for 1 foot of scraping and trucking in 50,000 cubic yards of sand. After a few truckloads of sand that were initially placed quickly eroded away, it was decided to only scrape, which continued around the clock. By a rough calculation, hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of compacted sand were scraped up into dozens of berm re-creations of loose sand. All of these berms are now eroded away, adding to the blockage of Breach Inlet.

This scraping and digging of the beach has lowered the beach by several feet and brought the waves closer to undermining our homes. I ask again: Why are Isle of Palms officials, SCDHEC-OCRM and their consultants ignoring this clear and present danger to lives and property?

Since November 2023, we have been hearing about the USACE beneficial use project. The Isle of Palms mayor and Council have repeatedly made claims about this project renourishing the beach and have even included these claims in official ordinances. The USACE has never stated that this project is a renourishment project. On the contrary, the USACE has plainly stated that “this project is unlikely to provide residents the near term erosion relief they are hoping for.”

The person advising the city of Isle of Palms is a third-party consultant, and his claims have varied as widely as the USACE project start dates. This is the same consultant who designed the failed 2018 project. We have repeatedly asked, “If the scraping has eroded away hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand on berms, why do they think the fine sand and silt pumped into the surf by the USACE will not also erode away?” We spoke with a project manager at Georgetown County, where the USACE contractor is currently working. He said they “have a ways to go and won’t be finished till mid-April.” What increased flooding risk will be created for Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island when the USACE adds an additional 500,000 cubic yards to the blockage of Breach Inlet?

We ask you to act today for accountability. Start by asking Isle of Palms to immediately start trucking in new sand and create a dune system along the OCRM baseline, as required by law. There will initially be an accelerated washout as the beach starts to heal. The washout can be slowed by stabilizing the toe of the dune initially with rock or coir.

Ask Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island to immediately initiate action to clear the inlet and relieve the flooding on the islands. Attend the Sullivan’s Island Stormwater Master Plan open house and Town Council presentation March 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to call for action on Breach Inlet.

Are you concerned about the unprecedented flooding of your homes and streets? Are you concerned that in a real named storm you will be trapped by the flood waters? Are you alarmed that your home will be undermined? Are you concerned about the condition of our public beach?

Please join our petition at change.org/fixbreachinlet or email fixbreachinlet@outlook.com.

Michael Hornsby is an Isle of Palms resident.