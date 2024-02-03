Free Native Plants Classes to be Held at the IOP Rec Center

Stop by the Isle of Palms Rec Center and learn about the importance of gardening with native plants, which provide food and shelter for native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals.

Class Schedule

All classes will be held at the Recreation Center’s Magnolia Room.

Address: 24 28th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Gardening with Native Plants for Bees

Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free. No registration required.

This talk will feature colorful photos of bees that reside in the South Carolina Coastal Plain (honey bees + diverse native bees); life history tidbits; recommendations for specific native plants to add to your gardens to attract and support these beautiful and ecologically important insects; and guidance about how to maintain your yard to create valuable year-round habitat for the delightful diversity of pollinators that call our region home!

Gardening with Native Plants for Butterflies

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free. No registration required.

This talk will feature colorful photos of diverse butterflies (and a few moths) native to the South Carolina Coastal Plain; life history tidbits; recommendations for specific native plants to add to your gardens to attract and support these beautiful and ecologically important insects; and guidance about how to maintain your yard to create valuable year-round habitat for the delightful diversity of pollinators that call our region home!

Underappreciated Pollinators: Beetles, Flies, Wasps and More

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free. No registration required.

This talk will feature colorful photos of diverse underappreciated pollinators (beetles, flower flies, bee flies, moths, and non-aggressive solitary wasps) native to the South Carolina Coastal Plain; life history tidbits; recommendations for specific native plants to add to your gardens to attract and support these fascinating and ecologically important insects; and guidance about how to maintain your yard to create valuable year-round habitat for the delightful diversity of pollinators that call our region home!