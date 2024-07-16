George Greene III to Speak at the Next LENS Leadership Series Event

Discover the art of leadership at the LENS Leadership Series, where visionary thinkers come together to share, learn, and inspire. The next event will be held at the Isle of Palms Exchange (201 Palm Blvd.), on November 12th, 2024, at 6 pm and will include a talk with George Green III.

Greene, PE, PhD, co-founded Water Mission and led its expansion to 60 countries. He also co-founded and directs the Global Water Center. Previously, he founded and led General Engineering Laboratories, making it a top U.S. environmental lab.

Dr. Greene holds a PhD from Tulane, a master's from Columbia, and a bachelor's from the University of Florida, all in chemical engineering.

You can register for the event here.