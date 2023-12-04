Holiday Organization for Stress-Free Celebrations

When it comes to preparing for the holidays, I propose a unique approach – start at the end. As each holiday comes to a close, gather all your decor, from the dazzling ornaments to the festive dishware, wrapping paper, and even those cherished tea towels. Kick off your post-holiday organization by sweeping through the house once, collecting all the holiday items in one designated space. After this initial sweep, dedicate a day or two to search every nook and cranny, including the porch, for any overlooked items. This meticulous process ensures that no holiday treasure is left behind. Once all of the pieces have been gathered, these items should be placed in labeled bins and stored. There are three reasons why this strategy works:

You Can Prioritize Everyday Space- Consider the frequency of use for eachholiday item. If your Christmas mugs share shelf space with your everyday mugs year-round, you might be contending with holiday cheer for a significant portion of the year. Given that drawer, cupboard, and closet space is often limited, reserve prime real estate for items used frequently. For those special holiday pieces only brought out for a few weeks, opt for longer-term storage likethe attic or garage. You Remember What You Have- Ever stumbled upon a forgotten Thanksgiving table runner tucked away in a random drawer two years later? Keep track of your holiday items by storing them together and updating your bins throughout the year. Whenever you make a new holiday-related purchase, promptly place it in the designated bin. When the season rolls around, opening those holiday bins will feel like a mini-Christmas, with all your festive items neatly organized and ready to shine. You Can Edit and Refresh- Embrace the opportunity for a mini-organizing session as you unveil your holiday bins to prepare your home for the festive season. Use the HUGS acronym (you can learn more about it here) to guide your decluttering process. This is particularly valuable after a move; repurpose items like mantel décor to fit new spaces or consider donating pieces that no longer align with your holiday vision.

By approaching holiday organization in this thoughtful manner, you free up everyday space and infuse joy into the process. Create a system that allows you to savor the magic of the season without the stress of hunting for misplaced items. As you bid farewell to one celebration, you'll be ready to welcome the next with open arms and an impeccably organized holiday arsenal.

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and founder of Just So Mary. She writes the monthly organizing column Just So Organized. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fave for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. You will often find Mary and her husband, Sean, at the beach with their rescue lab, Quinn. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.